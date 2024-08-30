The Daily Roundup

logo for print

August 30th, 2024.

Cover Story

WuXi Waylaid

When Congress resumes next month, the BioSecure Act will be one of its top priorities. The bill, which could dramatically reorder the global pharmaceutical supply chain, is the latest example of the U.S. trying to exorcize China from its supply chains, and it will have a profound effect on WuXi Apptec, the most important drugmaker American patients have never heard of.

