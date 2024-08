Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Ed Conway is the economics editor at Sky News in the UK. For his new book, Material World: A Substantial Story of Our Past and Future, he traveled the globe to tell the story of six materials — sand, salt, copper, iron, oil and lithium — and how they have become so vital to modern economies. Along the way he illustrates the supply chains involved in producing and using these substances, and discusses the trade-offs involved that touch on geopolitics, the energy transition and much more. In t