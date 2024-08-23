The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal Chips or Not, Chinese AI Pushes Ahead — Chinese technology companies cut off from the world’s most advanced chips for artificial-intelligence computing are rallying around an appealing message from industry pioneers: to make money, they might not necessarily need them. NetEase Shares Slump on Profit Miss, Softness in PC Games — NetEase’s profit miss and computer-game sector softness on operational adjustments prompted a selloff in shares of the Chinese vide