China Must Rein in Local Governments

Various Shanghai government officials and district mayors attend a press conference held by Shanghai's Municipal Government Information Office, March 2, 2024. Credit: Information Office of Shanghai Municipality

Decentralization of decision-making from the central government to local authorities is widely regarded as one of China’s most effective policy reforms of the past four decades. As the Communist Party’s priorities shifted from class struggle to economic development, decentralization turned out to be a tremendous catalyst for growth. Compared to the centrally planned system, local governments were better positioned to tailor economic decisions to local conditions. Local governmen