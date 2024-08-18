logo for print

China Must Rein in Local Governments

The decentralization of decision-making was essential to China’s economic boom in its early years, but further economic reform will require the central government to reassert control.

Cover Story

The Green Leap

From solar panels to electric vehicles, China dominates several of the technologies needed for the green energy transition. But can the U.S. find a way to leapfrog China and win the next generation of clean tech?

