Dmitri Alperovitch’s new book World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the Twenty-First Century is a clarion call for the U.S. and its allies to speed up measures he argues will deter China from invading Taiwan and reshaping regional and global geopolitics. Born in Russia, Alperovitch came to the U.S. in 1994 and later co-founded cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, serving as its chief technology officer until 2020. He has since founded and chairs Silverado Policy Accelerator