Libel Lawfare

On the day after Thanksgiving in 2020, Scott Paul got some bad news. BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant, was suing his organization and several of its employees in a defamation suit filed in U.S. federal court. Data: Yahoo Finance BYD, Paul knew, had deep pockets. The EV giant had a market cap of $75 billion at the time, with a staff of around 224,000 employees in China alone. By contrast, his organization was the Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM), a D.C.-based non-profi