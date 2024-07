Chinese government officials office attend a press conference of the Central Committee of the CPC, Beijing, July 19, 2024, the day after China's Third Plenum meeting of the Communist Party concluded. Credit: Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images

In the Chinese Communist Party’s five-year political cycle, the Third Plenum meeting is usually where long-term economic blueprints are unveiled. With the Chinese economy under greater strain than at any point in the last 40 years, many analysts had hoped this month’s Plenum would provide greater clarity on how these issues would be resolved. Instead, the meeting’s set of seemingly contradictory messages left many perplexed or in downright despair. A propaganda poster from 1982 paying t