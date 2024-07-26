The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal Hermès Bucks Luxury Slowdown With Higher Sales but Flags Weakness in China — The Birkin handbag maker reported higher sales for the second quarter, with wealthy customers helping it defy a global slowdown in demand that is troubling the luxury sector, but flagged signs of weakness in China. The Financial Times Apple’s iPhone elbowed out of top 5 in China by domestic smartphone rivals — Huawei and Xiaomi gain ground in second quarter as Apple’s sha