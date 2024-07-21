China’s Tech Turnaround

Visitor look at a display of "Chinese-made Chips" during the World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, held in Shanghai, China, July 4, 2024. Credit: VCG via AP Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Jack Ma’s fintech giant, Ant Group, had its initial public offering blocked after he publicly challenged government regulatory currents. Ride-hailing industry leader DiDi was hit with an investigation that would lead to $1.2 billion in fines, and its IPO in New York was ultimately reversed. Whole industries — online tutoring and mobile gaming — were banned out of existence or frozen in place by regulatory fiat. The future suddenly became uncertain for online delivery companies like Meituan