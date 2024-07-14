The Taiwan Debate Is Heading in a Dangerous Direction

Taiwanese government officials and executives from the semiconductor industry attend SEMICON Taiwan, September 2023. Credit: SEMICON

The debate around the potential for conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan has reached disturbing levels, with recent articles suggesting the two countries could be “sleepwalking into conflict.” There have even been calls for the U.S. to consider bombing key Taiwanese chipmaking sites in the event of a Chinese invasion, an action former Trump administration national security adviser Robert O’Brien hinted may be necessary in a recent interview with The Wire China. Sh