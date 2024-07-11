The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Biden Prods Mexico to Better Police Evasion of Tariffs — The U.S. government pushed the trade partner to boost monitoring of whether metals are coming from China as domestic companies have complained about pressure from lower-cost goods. Germany to Remove Huawei From Mobile Networks — Germany will remove Chinese components from the country’s 5G mobile networks by the end of 2029, addressing what the U.S. has warned was a key vulnerability. Shein to AddressSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.