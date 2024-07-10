The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal German Carmakers Report Sales Drop and Diverging EV Fortunes — Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen all posted declines in overall vehicle sales and saw demand drop in China in the second quarter, but experienced diverging fortunes in the hotly contested electric-vehicle market. Alibaba Leans Into AI to Draw Shoppers Beyond China — China’s e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group is reigniting a yearslong effort to expand overseas as it seeks to offset a weakened griSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.