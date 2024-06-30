Why Small Packages Are A Big Deal

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect cargo arriving to the Port of Philadelphia. Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Flickr

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

A disassembled helicopter, shipped from Colombia piece by piece. More than 30,000 parcels addressed to fictitious characters — including at least 800 to Disney personas. These are just some of the red-flagged imports customs officials have intercepted this year, all of which entered the U.S. via a trade loophole heavily used by Chinese e-commerce firms. More than four million packages currently enter the U.S. every day on average through the de minimis exemption, which allows those worth le