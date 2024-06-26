The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal China Rejects U.S. Ambassador’s Accusation That Beijing Is Undermining Diplomacy — A spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry said that China had acted in a spirit of mutual respect and accused the U.S. of hindering exchanges between people from the two countries. Why Copper Fever Is Breaking — The energy-transition metal is still popular among investors, but bets on a looming supply crunch look less sure than a month ago. The Financial Times CoSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.