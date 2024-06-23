Mexico Is No Backdoor For Chinese Carmakers

Mexico's incoming President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, speaks during her first briefing at the National Palace, Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2024. Credit: Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/NurPhoto via AP Photos

Mexico’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be inaugurated on October 1, taking power just as the campaign in the United States presidential election reaches fever pitch. In 2020, Donald Trump made building “The Wall” to keep out illegal immigrants the focus of his campaign. This time, Mexico is in the spotlight for its deepening economic relationship with America’s new enemy number one: China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Mexico's Finance Secretary Rogelio Ramirez de la