Jonathan Chatwin on the Significance of Deng Xiaoping’s Southern Tour

Jonathan Chatwin is a travel writer and journalist whose previous books include Long Peace Street: a Walk in Modern China and a biography of his uncle, Bruce Chatwin. In his latest book, Chatwin covers the period leading up to and during Deng Xiaoping’s famous Southern Tour, when the aging politician reasserted his influence over the direction of China’s politics and economy just three years after he had presided over the disastrous Tiananmen Square protests and massacre. The following is an