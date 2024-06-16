How a Move to Bangkok Revealed China’s Economic Power

Bangkok's Chinatown, along Yaowarat Road, March 2020. Credit: iStock.com/Subodh Agnihotri

I had to leave Hong Kong and move to Thailand to really understand the power of China’s exports. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGciOQwuDTU An AP Archive video of ceremonies marking Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, June 30, 1997. Credit: AP Archive For the nearly 12 years I lived in Hong Kong, until 2022, I was cut off from the mainland by more than just a physical border. The former British colony had been part of China since 1997, largely self-governed under what was called