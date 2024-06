The story of Beijing's crackdown on the private tutoring industry has been dominated by the spectacular fall of once lucrative companies like New Oriental. But less appreciated is the companies that have prospered in the policy's wake — like iFlytek, the artificial intelligence company. Beijing, it turns out, didn't just ban private tutoring, it replaced it with AI. Matt Dagher-Margosian and Eliot Chen report on the radical reimagining of China's education system.