Economists have lately been sounding the alarm that China’s economic development is teetering on the edge of a crisis. The problem, they argue, is that China’s growth is driven by extremely high levels of capital investment, and that private consumption is being suppressed. Is a crisis really looming, as many predict? It is true that China’s growth pattern could, for decades, be characterized as investment-driven. Like most East Asian economies, China supported devel