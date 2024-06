Illustration created with the assistance of DALL·E 2

Perhaps Liu Qingfeng knew something the rest of us didn’t. Or perhaps he is just lucky. Either way, when the chairman of iFlytek, one of China’s leading artificial intelligence companies, took to a Beijing stage on July 15, 2021, to announce his company’s newest innovation, his timing could not have been better. Liu Qingfeng at a launch event for the T10 tablet (pictured below), July 15, 2021. Credit: iFlytek Standing in a navy blue suit, Liu invited audience members to join h