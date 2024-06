Professor Gu Zhen and student researchers at the Zhejiang University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Zhejiang, China. Credit: Zhejiang University

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

If there is one thing that China’s President Xi Jinping really wants then it is independence from the West. When President Trump imposed restrictions on telecoms giant Huawei purchasing U.S. tech in 2019, the move confirmed long festering anxieties among Chinese Communist Party leaders that it was too reliant on American, and more broadly, western high-tech imports. For decades, CCP leaders had highlighted the need to be "self-reliant" in critical technologies like microchips.