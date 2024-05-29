The Daily Roundup

Jen Easterly, the eccentric director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has huge support when it comes to her number one priority: fighting back against Chinese cyber attacks. But to actually solve the China hacking problem, she'll have to figure out how to line up both the private sector and the politicians who are skeptical of CISA.
A podcast about how the two nations, once friends, are now foes.
Hear why things are so complicated now. Host Jane Perlez, former New York Times Beijing bureau chief, talks with diplomats, spies, cultural superstars like Yo Yo Ma, and more to understand why the dangers are so high, and why relations went awry.