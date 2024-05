Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal Meet the Shirt Maker Who Loves U.S. Tariffs — While American importers are decrying the levies on Chinese goods, U.S. manufacturers say they level an uneven playing field. North Korea’s Fiery Spy-Satellite Test Shows More Than Failure — Pyongyang makes a debut attempt to use propellant technology used by space powers like the U.S. and China. Shein’s Quest to Win Over America Gets Stuck in U.S.-China Tensions — The fast-fashion giant aimed to bridge the