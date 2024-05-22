The Daily Roundup

The new U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made EVs are both unprecedented and largely performative since Chinese EVs haven't yet penetrated the U.S. market. The European Union, by contrast, is facing a more critical and nuanced challenge from the influx of Chinese-made EVS and is currently debating what to do about it. Can the E.U. save its auto industry and still keep its green transition going?
A podcast about how the two nations, once friends, are now foes.
Hear why things are so complicated now. Host Jane Perlez, former New York Times Beijing bureau chief, talks with diplomats, spies, cultural superstars like Yo Yo Ma, and more to understand why the dangers are so high, and why relations went awry.