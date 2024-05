Robotic arms work at Xiaomi's Electric Vehicle Factory in Beijing, China, March 25, 2024. Credit: VCG via Getty Images

A ready supply of electric vehicle batteries is crucial for the transition to a green automotive future, and Chinese companies have a significant presence in every stage of the EV battery supply chain. From the mining of raw materials such as lithium to the final products of EV battery packs, China’s role in the EV revolution is indispensable. This week, The Wire provides an all-in-one explainer detailing the main players across the global EV battery industry. The following graphic, using d