When Pastor Bob Fu traveled to Washington, D.C., in late January, he wasn’t expecting his life’s work to be validated. But at the National Prayer Breakfast — the most important annual event for politically-interested Christians — he found the assembled lawmakers and religious leaders less interested in topics of yesteryear, such as Roe vs. Wade or allowing churches to endorse political candidates, and more attuned to what he has been saying for more than two decades: The Chinese Communis