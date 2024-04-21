logo for print

Dali Yang on the Mistakes Made In Covid’s Early Days

The political scientist and sinologist talks about the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan, and how the Chinese authorities’ lack of transparency led the virus to spread rapidly.

Cover Story

The Chip Comeback

What is so hard about making chips in America? And can the U.S. do anything about it? As part of his series, 'Remaking the Chain,' Luke Patey went searching for answers from America's past and from the last country to threaten its mantle as the world’s leading economy.

LISTEN NOW

Face-Off: U.S. vs. China

A podcast about how the two nations,
once friends, are now foes.

Hear why things are so complicated now. Host Jane Perlez, former New York Times Beijing bureau chief, talks with diplomats, spies, cultural superstars like Yo Yo Ma, and more to understand why the dangers are so high, and why relations went awry.

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles