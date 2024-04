Illustration by Nate Kitch. Photo: Alex Ellinghausen

John Garnaut woke up in Melbourne on an early November morning to urgent messages from his business partner, Matthew Pottinger. It was 2022; Pottinger, the former U.S. deputy national security advisor, and Garnaut, a former journalist-cum-Australian government official, were in the early stages of launching Garnaut Global, a consulting firm that bills itself as a Chinese politics interpreter for financial firms. They only had a few dozen clients at the time, but Pottinger, who serves as chief