The Wall Street Journal China Gives Business Leaders Sunnier View of Its Economy on Island Getaway — Messages delivered at the Boao Forum for Asia were more upbeat than the gloomier views often expressed by economists overseas. China Vanke Warns Earnings Could Remain Strained — The company said it aims to reduce its interest-paying debt by CNY100 billion in the next two years. Agricultural Giant Syngenta Withdraws IPO Application in China — The Shanghai Stock Exchange stopped the