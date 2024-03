Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

In 2002, He Rongming set off for a globe-trotting technology tour. Flanked by a team of engineers from his newly formed company, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), the then-40-year-old chief executive headed to Europe and the U.S. in order to learn all he could about photolithography, a crucial technology for manufacturing the semiconductor chips used in modern electronics. He Rongming (center) speaks to Yu Zhengsheng (left), then Party Secretary of Shanghai, who visited SMEE's boot