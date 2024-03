The entrance to one of Google's office buildings located in Silicon Valley, California. Credit: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

It is one of the most brazen cases of intellectual property theft ever brought by the Department of Justice. Over 11 months, Chinese national Ding Linwei allegedly stole information related to cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies being developed by Google, his then-employer, including designs for a next generation chip that hasn’t even been announced. All the while, Ding held leading roles at two Chinese firms developing competing technology. What’s more,