Rokid founder and CEO Zhu Mingming gives a presentation during Rokid Jungle, a product launch event held in China, August 26, 2023. Credit: Rokid

The launch of Apple’s new Vision Pro augmented reality (AR) headset has fueled hopes that the nascent market can go mainstream. In China, excitement around the AR market has waxed and waned: But one company — Rokid — has already found a niche in providing AR products to some of the country’s biggest state-owned companies and automakers. This week, The Wire profiles Rokid, whose official name is Hangzhou Lingban Technology Co., Ltd, and finds out whether enterprise AR solutions ha