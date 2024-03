Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Emily Kilcrease is a senior fellow and director of the energy, economics, and security program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, where she studies the U.S.-China economic relationship. Kilcrease previously served as a deputy assistant U.S. trade representative (USTR), as a director on the National Security Council (NSC) for international trade, investment, and development, and as the Commerce Department official overseeing Committee on Forei