As the head of the U.S.-China Business Council in Beijing, Anne Stevenson-Yang was one of the first Westerners to advocate for China's inclusion in the global trading system, and she personally benefited from China's opening and courtship of foreign investment. But, as she recounts in her new book, after watching China's reaction to the global financial crisis, she was also one of the first Westerners to call out China's transformational change for being a facade.