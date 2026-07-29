The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

One Megabuyer—China—Finds a Way to Get Mideast Oil — Beijing reaps benefits of steady partnerships with both Iran and its foes.

Shein Discloses FTC Investigation Into Fast-Fashion Retailer’s U.S. Operations — The company didn’t disclose what the FTC is investigating, or when the probe began.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump’s Tariffs Are Sending Some Companies Back to China — For some U.S. brands seeking a location for their factories, the economic logic is once again pointing to China.

Opinion: The Hidden Cost of China’s Free A.I. — The United States is selling the best artificial intelligence models in the world. China is giving away the second-best for free. By Tal Feldman.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Hermès Plunges as China Weakness Hits Leather Goods Sales — Hermès International SCA shares fell to the lowest level in more than three years after leather goods sales came in short of investors’ expectations.

Moonshot AI Surpasses Funding Goal to Hit $35 Billion Value — The company is now seeking funding at a $50 billion pre-money valuation, aiming to secure capital before an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as this year.

PetroChina Said to Mull LNG Canada Stake Sale to Fund Growth — PetroChina Co. is weighing options to sell part of its shares in LNG Canada Development Inc. to help fund a planned expansion.

Reuters

Other Publications