The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Porsche to Cut 5,000 More Jobs After Sales Collapse in China — Move is part of new CEO’s efforts to revive the fortunes of the storied automaker.

Mercedes-Benz Cuts Sales Guidance Amid Worsening Chinese Market — China car sales plunged 30%, offsetting growth in all other regions.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

He Helped China Repress Uyghurs. He Says He’s a Victim, Too. — After nearly 10 years carrying out Chinese government repression in Xinjiang, a former police officer is now seeking asylum in Germany.

Even China’s A.I. Powerhouses Can’t Figure Out How to Profit Off A.I. — Chinese A.I. models are gaining ground. But the companies behind them do not have a clear strategy to make money from that success.

Chinese Start-Up Moonshot Details New A.I. Model — Moonshot said some users would have to get licenses to use its Kimi K3 model as the company threads a needle between sharing and profiting from its technologies’ popularity.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications