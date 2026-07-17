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The Daily Roundup

July 17th, 2026.

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Essay

America’s EV Reckoning

Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy sealed China off from the outside world for almost three years. Joshua Busby, a Biden-era climate advisor to the Pentagon and professor at the University of Texas at Austin, recently returned...

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