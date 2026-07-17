The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Xi Jinping sets out China’s goal to be global AI leader — President calls for ‘positive’ use of technology as Beijing seeks to strengthen influence over standards.

Donald Trump revives election meddling claims ahead of midterms — US president accuses China of interference in primetime speech.

The New York Times

Caixin

Ex-ICBC Wealth Chief Gets Life in Prison for $21 Million Graft — The appeals ruling cements the downfall of Gu Jiangang, a once-powerful executive who oversaw nearly 3 trillion yuan in wealth management funds at the world’s largest bank.

U.S. Slashes Visa Time Limits for Foreign Students, Chinese Journalists — The rule targets foreign nationals holding F visas for students, J visas for exchange scholars and I visas for foreign media representatives.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Xi dabbles in ‘AI diplomacy’ at Shanghai forum with Thai, Cambodian PMs — Domestic advances span AI smartphones, chips and supercomputing systems.

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications