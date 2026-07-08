The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Why Australia Is Locked in a ‘Permanent Contest’ With China in the Pacific — With a series of recent treaties and alliances, Canberra is seeking to prevent Beijing from establishing a military foothold in the Pacific Ocean.

Opinion: The American Economy Isn’t as Bad as You Might Think — Influencers may be “Chinamaxxing,” but the U.S. is still the world’s economic powerhouse. By Natasha Sarin and Dan Wang.

Caixin

Chinese Lenders Chase Commercial-Space Boom — Chinese commercial lenders are stepping up credit support for the country’s booming commercial space sector following the launch of 20 satellites on a single rocket.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Cites Trump Remarks in Rare Criticism of U.S. Taiwan Envoy — Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China’s office that oversees Taiwan affairs, accused Raymond Greene of intervening in Taiwan’s domestic politics and contradicting Trump’s stance.

Reuters

China becomes legacy automakers’ innovation engine — Global automakers used China as a low-cost manufacturing base to churn out cars developed at HQ. Now, GM, Volkswagen and Renault are handing development to Chinese engineers.

Other Publications