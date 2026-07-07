The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Finland Shows the Trust Barrier Facing Chinese EV Makers in the West — Consumers ask whether the cars spy on them, have ‘kill switches,’ or fund the Communist Party.

Opinion: Iran’s Most Favored Strait of Hormuz Nation Is China — Beijing will receive a friends-and-family deal in transiting the waterway. By The Editorial Board.

The Financial Times

China gives its investors more access to bonds in Hong Kong — Authorities raise quota for offshore Connect scheme in bid to boost international use of renminbi.

The New York Times

Why China Fired a Long-Range Missile Into the Pacific — Beijing had long tested nuclear missiles only within its borders. A rare launch over an ocean shows it is determined to narrow the gap with the United States.

Alibaba’s A.I. Is a Hit, but Hard to Turn Into a Moneymaker — The Chinese company’s models have won over developers worldwide, but they are open source — so they can be used and modified freely.

American A.I. Companies Say Chinese Copycats Are Quickly Catching Up — U.S. companies complain that competitors in China are unfairly copying their A.I. systems using a technique that has been around for years.

Caixin

Chinese Brands Tear Up Playbook for World Cup Sponsorship — Lenovo, Mengniu and Hisense have invested more than $500 million in this World Cup, 64% less than in 2022, making China the second-largest backer behind the U.S.

China Proposes E-Commerce Overhaul to Protect Gig Workers, Counter Foreign Curbs — The draft revisions aim to curb cutthroat tech competition with massive financial penalties, and formally integrate millions of gig workers into the legal framework.

Beijing Targets Corporate Pension Shortfalls as Social Security Pressures Mount — Tax authorities are wielding newly integrated payroll data to end widespread underpayments, but the enforcement threatens to squeeze private-sector profits in a sluggish economy.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Regulator Is Keeping a Close Eye on Susquehanna Case — China’s securities watchdog said it is paying close attention to a legal case against alleged insider traders, after the U.S. market maker said regulatory officials may have been involved in trades.

Chinese Firms Leave Nvidia for Local AI Suppliers, Survey Shows — Executives in China say they’ll allocate 46% of their budget for artificial intelligence accelerators to domestic products over the next 12 months, up from 30% today.

Opinion: China’s Next Soft-Power Export Could Be Beauty — Southeast Asia is the region most critical to the success of Chinese cosmetics and personal-care products, known collectively as C-beauty. By Juliana Liu.

Reuters

China’s DeepSeek developing its own AI chip, sources say — If successful, DeepSeek’s expansion into semiconductor development would mark a major strategic shift for a company widely hailed in China as the country’s AI champion.

Beijing is looking at curbing overseas access to China’s top AI models, sources say — The talks follow a ‌number of steps to keep homegrown AI within China and underscore how China is now treating cutting-edge AI as a critical national asset that needs controls.

China’s booming gig economy masks job market pain, strains welfare system — The China New Employment Forms Research Center, a think tank, estimates the number of people in flexible employment rising to 320 million this year from 280 million in 2025.

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