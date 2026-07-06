The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

The AI Token Takeover in China — Explosive demand for the foundational unit of AI processing has forced tech giants and startups into a battle over pricing, computing power and the lucrative business market.

China Targets 8 Trillion Yuan Recycling Industry by 2030 — Beijing is pushing to secure critical materials, cut carbon emissions and manage rising volumes of waste from the country’s fast-growing clean-energy and electric-vehicle industries.

China Sets Safety Requirements for Assisted Driving — The standard lays out safety requirements for three types of driver assistance systems: basic single-lane systems, basic multi-lane systems and navigation-assisted systems.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Steps Up Financial Risk Cleanup Under New Top Regulator — China is stepping up efforts to eliminate risks in its financial sector, highlighted by moves to address troubles at two financial institutions.

Europe’s Heat Wave Is Bright Spot for China’s Portable AC Makers — As heat records shattered and indoor temperatures rose to uncomfortable levels, many of the continent’s residents sought immediate relief in the form of portable air conditioner units.

China Is Spending Big to Rival India’s Buddhist Influence in Asia — As the Dalai Lama succession approaches, China is leveraging Buddhism to expand its influence across Asia, testing whether money and power can rival India’s role as the faith’s birthplace.

Reuters

A small plane hit Beijing’s tallest tower. Much remains unclear. — Chinese authorities have not explained how the aircraft entered airspace near one of the country’s most heavily controlled and politically sensitive areas.

Other Publications