The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Releases Details About Pilot Who Crashed Plane Into Beijing Skyscraper — City authorities said the pilot had suffered from insomnia and anxiety and had expressed a desire to end his life.

Imprisoned Chinese Journalist Seeks Medical Parole for Lung Tumor — Dong Yuyu is stuck in a dispute with prison authorities in Beijing over where to get treated for a possible cancer, his family said.

Opinion: The World Has Failed the Uyghurs — If the global community can’t stop China’s atrocities against the Uyghurs, it must help us keep our culture alive in exile. By Tahir Imin.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

EU Officials Fear Leaders Will Balk in Confronting China — The European Union’s efforts to reset its trade relationship with China are struggling due to a lack of political will to take decisive action.

‘In Case of Emergency’: Taiwan’s Rising Rich Flock to Singapore — Taiwanese business owners and entrepreneurs are increasingly keeping a portion of their wealth in Singapore due to its political stability, low taxes, and perceived safety from geopolitical risks.

China’s Private Refiners Snap Up Middle East Oil as Prices Slide — China’s independent refiners are taking advantage of cheaper Middle Eastern oil after flows accelerated through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters

Other Publications