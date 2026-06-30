The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Tightens the Screws on Japan — Beijing’s latest pressure tactics include flying bombers near Japan, detaining businesspeople and restricting the exports of rare earths.

Former Chinese Billionaire and Bannon Associate Is Sentenced for Fraud — Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman who transformed himself from a Beijing insider into an anti-Communist crusader and ally of the American far right, is sentenced for fraud.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Clamps Down on Issuance of Higher-Yielding Offshore Debt — Chinese authorities are discouraging firms from raising money offshore at higher yields to clamp down on risks among municipal borrowers.

China Seen Lifting Some Fuel Export Curbs on Ample Supplies — Beijing has informed certain state refiners that they’re now allowed to export fuels such as gasoline and diesel to a wider range of countries.

EU and China Agree on October Deadline to Reset Trade Ties — The two sides will work to address a variety of issues plaguing the EU-China economic relationship, including intellectual property rights and World Trade Organization reforms.

Reuters

Other Publications