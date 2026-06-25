The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Anthropic accuses Alibaba of obtaining illicit access to Claude — AI company says Chinese ecommerce group used fake accounts to ‘extract’ chatbot’s capabilities.

Robot nation: China’s bid to beat its demographic decline — The country’s workforce is set to fall to 300mn by the end of the century. Beijing wants humanoids to narrow the labour gap.

The New York Times

As More Chinese Own Pets, Young People Stand Up for Animal Welfare — After a man was filmed torturing dogs, hundreds gathered in a rare demonstration that the police tried to break up. For many, the sit-in was their first civic action.

Caixin

China Proposes New Rules for Booming Micro-Drama Industry — The draft regulations mark a significant step toward standardizing a booming entertainment sector that has attracted heavy investment and increasing use of AI-generated content.

Ex-Mainland Official’s Son Convicted of Money-Laundering in Hong Kong — Xiao Rui, whose father was a top anti-corruption investigator in Wuhan, was found guilty of funneling illicit funds and bribes from the Chinese mainland to the Asian financial hub.

China’s Anti-Corruption Drive Sweeps Up Senior Defense and Space Official — China’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign has ensnared another senior figure in the country’s defense-industrial complex.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications