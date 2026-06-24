The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Alibaba Files Lawsuit Against Pentagon Seeking Removal From Military List — Alibaba Group filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in a San Jose federal court.

China Is Luring the World to the Yuan—and Hobbling Western Sanctions — Iran and Russia have used the currency to carry out oil sales and other trade, evading controls on dollar transactions.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Alibaba Sues Pentagon Over China Military Label — The Chinese tech giant said it had no ties to China’s military and that the U.S. government had violated the law by making that claim.

China Detained 2 Japanese on Suspicion of Smuggling — The Japanese nationals were detained in May in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, Japan’s government said, amid tensions between the two countries.

Justices Reject Lawsuit Claiming U.S. Company Helped China Target Spiritual Group — The court’s decision could have broader implications for whether companies can be held liable for aiding in international human rights abuses.

Caixin

China Auditor Exposes Local Governments Faking Debt Cleanups — Some local governments in China have used deceptive tactics to mask billions of yuan in hidden debt, undermining Beijing’s sweeping campaign to defuse financial risks.

China Advances Central Bank Law Revision to Counter Foreign Sanctions — China’s top legislature is reviewing an overhaul of the central bank law that would introduce mechanisms to counter foreign sanctions, fortifying the nation’s financial defenses.

China Approves World’s First CAR-T Therapy for Solid Tumors — CARsgen’s Kailimei wins clearance for late-line CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative gastric cancer, marking a milestone for cell therapy beyond blood cancers.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Beijing Unfazed by China Shock 2.0 as Premier Touts Openness — Li Qiang played down worries about the disruption wrought by surging exports on the global economy, instead championing the benefits provided to the world by China’s development.

Can India and China Finally Settle Their Himalayan Border? — China and India are taking steps to get relations back on track after deadly clashes along their disputed Himalayan frontier, with the sides discussing how to settle their territorial disagreements.

China Makes New U.S. Warship Target for Missile Tests — China has built a new U.S. destroyer replica at a remote missile-testing site in its northwestern desert, satellite imagery shows, a target analysts say could be used to test anti-ship weapons.

Reuters

Taiwan says warning time for any China attack is shortening — Taiwan’s military has begun basing some of its drills on a scenario in which China suddenly turns one of its regular exercises around the island into an actual attack.

Other Publications