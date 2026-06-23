Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Renewable energy group to raise $3.6bn in China’s biggest IPO for 4 years — China Resources New Energy Holdings attracts strong interest from retail investors ahead of Shenzhen debut.

The New York Times

China Takes Supercomputer Crown From U.S. for First Time Since 2017 — A supercomputer in Shenzhen was declared the world’s fastest. It uses only standard microprocessors and not the special-purpose chips called graphics processing units.

This Megafactory Is a Test Case for the U.S.-China Tech Race — Chinese firms have some of the world’s most advanced technology. But U.S. officials say relying on it could come with a downside.

Caixin

Chinese Agricultural Giant Beidahuang Ordered to Pay Record Back Taxes — The case underscores Beijing’s growing scrutiny of corporate tax compliance as dozens of listed companies disclose unpaid tax liabilities.

China Rolls Out 15-Point Plan to Woo Foreign Capital — FDI fell 8.6% year-on-year by value in the first five months of the year, extending a multi-year decline, although the number of newly established foreign enterprises rose 5.3%.

Yum China Speeds Up AI Integration of Its Supply Chain — Zhang Lekai, Yum China’s senior director of supply chain, said that the company has deployed automated guided vehicles equipped with intelligent algorithms in its cold storage facilities.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Europe Sees 6 Billion Reasons for New Levy on Online Shoppers — A new levy primarily targeting China is set to come into force, adding a layer of trade friction between the two economies.

Mining Billionaire Calls on China to Push Green Ship Fuel Deal — Penalties against shipping emissions would benefit green hydrogen, a technology supported by China and Forrest, who has focused on pivoting to green technologies.

Australians Value China Ties Over U.S. as Trump Confidence Slumps — Australia, an open trading nation, has benefited under the shelter of the U.S. security umbrella while prospering from China’s industrialization and emergence as a superpower.

Reuters

Asian refiners see little room for Iranian oil, leaving China as key buyer after U.S. waiver — Iran’s biggest customer — Chinese independent refiners — will likely remain as the ultimate buyer, even though their appetite is currently weak due to output cuts since May.

Other Publications