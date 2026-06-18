The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Taiwan’s President Says He Trusts Trump to Approve Arms Sales — President Lai Ching-te made the hopeful remarks after Mr. Trump suggested that he could use a proposed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan as leverage with Beijing.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

G7 Aims to See China Supply No More Than 60% of Rare Earths — The G7 leaders will aim to further reduce their dependencies with a view to limiting exposure to 50% as soon as possible beyond 2030.

China’s $300 Billion Pile of Bad Consumer Debt Threatens Economy — As many as 100 million Chinese consumers are struggling to service their personal debt, fueling a largely hidden crisis that threatens Beijing’s efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy.

Microsoft Makes Big AI Inroads in China by Selling OpenAI Models — ByteDance Ltd. has generally been Microsoft’s biggest AI customer in recent years, largely using OpenAI models, and is on track to spend more than $1 billion a year on Microsoft AI and cloud services.

Reuters

F1 sponsorship could give BYD lower-risk route to global recognition — Electric vehicle giant BYD is interested in getting involved with the Formula One motor racing circuit as it aims to boost its brand outside its home market of China.

China’s African tariff removals, trade surge spur yuan adoption — Tariff cuts on imports from 53 countries in ‌May expected to increase flows and yuan-denominated settlements.

Taiwan criticises China’s ‘irrelevant’ World Cup viewing offer — Taiwan’s government has criticised an “irrelevant” offer by China for Taiwanese fans to use Chinese websites or even visit the country to watch ​the World Cup.

Other Publications