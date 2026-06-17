The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Beijing’s New Message to Its Citizens: Your Money Belongs at Home — Eager to keep capital within its borders, China is restricting the ways individuals can engage with global markets.

Pizza Hut Sold to Two Firms for $2.7 Billion — Yum China will acquire Pizza Hut’s locations in mainland China. The private equity firm LongRange Capital will buy its locations in the United States and elsewhere.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications