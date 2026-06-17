The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- ‘China’s Instagram’ Readies Hong Kong IPO That Could See It Valued at Over $70 Billion — Known as Rednote, the company’s net profit could surpass $3 billion this year.
- China Moves to Boost the Use of Yuan Globally — China will launch pilot program for offshore yuan foreign exchange trading.
- Xi’s Enforcers Are Hunting Down Officials Who Consult Mystics and Borrow Too Much — Chinese leader’s anticorruption campaign has widened into a fight against everything from disloyalty to ‘superstitious’ behavior.
The Financial Times
- Huawei’s big comeback tests limits of US chip controls — Seven years after being written off the Chinese tech giant is making technical advances that appear to sidestep Washington curbs.
- Lululemon apologises after Japanese drum controversy at Great Wall yoga event — Canadian athleisure company says it ‘should have been more cautious and thorough’.
- Data centre deals attract billions despite geopolitical tensions — Sector remains hot despite some investors’ wariness about tenants such as ByteDance.
The New York Times
- Beijing’s New Message to Its Citizens: Your Money Belongs at Home — Eager to keep capital within its borders, China is restricting the ways individuals can engage with global markets.
- Pizza Hut Sold to Two Firms for $2.7 Billion — Yum China will acquire Pizza Hut’s locations in mainland China. The private equity firm LongRange Capital will buy its locations in the United States and elsewhere.
Caixin
- China Tightens Control Over Strategic Minerals With Sweeping New Rules — The rules, which took effect Monday, cover everything from mining rights, mineral exploration and extraction to stockpiling, environmental restoration, regulatory oversight and legal liability.
- Deflation Weighs on China’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market — China’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market saw modest growth in sales volume in 2025.
- SiliconFlow Raises $294 Million as China’s AI Inference Demand Surges — Chinese AI model inference startup SiliconFlow has raised more than 2 billion yuan ($294 million) in a Series B funding round backed by corporate heavyweights.
- Ant Revamps Alipay With AI Assistant in Biggest App Overhaul — The revamp underscores an intensifying push by Chinese technology companies to embed generative AI into sprawling consumer apps.
South China Morning Post
- The white paper making China’s case for new rules for the world’s new frontiers — Beijing says international governance is at a crossroads and needs to be more in line with evolving realities.
- Europe is gearing up for a trade fight with China. But will it change anything? — Brussels currently lacks the firepower to win a trade clash with China – and Beijing is not in a mood to make concessions, analysts warn.
- What launch of Himars rockets towards Taiwan Strait says about Taipei’s battle plans — A recent drill was the first time the missiles were fired in the direction of mainland China and highlights the system’s possible significance.
- China’s Shein to be ousted from Paris department store after other brands flee — New BHV Marais owners say Chinese fast-fashion heavyweight should leave by Christmas after brands pulled out in protest.
Nikkei Asia
- Samsung sees rising chip production requests from BYD, Google, AMD: sources — Demand for AI infrastructure strains advanced capacity of market leader TSMC.
- China makes new push to take yuan global, vows vigilance on financial risks — Measures touted at Lujiazui Forum aim to boost transactions and liquidity in Chinese currency.
- Taiwan’s top diplomat seeks tighter Philippine ties against China coercion — Foreign minister says democracies must not ‘turn blind eye’ as Beijing steps up pressure at sea.
- Chinese electronics maker Longcheer bets on US growth — Smartphone supplier unfazed by tariff uncertainty amid rise in AI device demand.
Bloomberg
- China Vows to Improve Anti-Sanctions Measures in Financial Law — China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng said Beijing will embed anti-sanctions provisions into its financial laws to counter what he called unreasonable foreign suppression.
- China Watchdog Urges More IPOs From AI, Hong Kong Listed Firms — The China Securities Regulatory Commission will roll out two new reform packages for the nation’s tech-heavy STAR board.
- Opinion: Anthropic’s Retreat Is a Win for China’s ‘Open AI’ — The restriction on Anthropic’s models has exposed the fragility of America’s AI dominance and given Chinese AI firms a free advertisement. By Catherine Thorbecke.
Reuters
- China says it will take countermeasures to new Taiwan intelligence gathering site — Taiwan and China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, have long spied on each other.
- US holds off blacklisting China’s DeepSeek, more than 100 firms deemed security risks, sources say — Sources say a government committee has approved listings that have not been published.
- BMW shares sink after profit warning highlights China and Iran risk — Shares in German premium carmaker BMW fell around 7% on Wednesday to their lowest since late 2020 after it issued a profit warning.
Other Publications
- The Guardian: They were forced into marriage and abused. Now women facing exploitation in China have a glimmer of hope — Female activists are working in the shadows to find and support vulnerable women they fear are being failed by authorities.
- Quartz: China is pushing for global AI safety leadership as G7 wraps up without it — Beijing’s top diplomat called for a new global AI cooperation organization as the G7 discussed restricting access to U.S. AI models.
- Foreign Policy: Myanmar Is What Happens When China Fills a Vacuum — Financing foreign elections is a curious habit for a one-party state.