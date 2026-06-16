The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump Thanks China and Russia, Partners of Iran, for Diplomatic Help — China and Russia have both given support to Iran during the war that the United States and Israel started. But President Trump has made no mention of that.

China’s Spending Slowdown Deepens as Households Tighten Their Belts — The unexpected decline in retail sales underscored China’s growing reliance on exports to sustain economic growth as domestic demand continues to falter.

It’s Not Just Nvidia. The A.I. Boom Has Ignited Asia’s Chip Companies. — They make much of the gear that goes into giant data centers. Demand for their products is shifting the balance of tech power.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Strong Bond Sale Pressures Yuan Liquidity in Hong Kong — Robust appetite for China’s offshore yuan bonds is aggravating a quarter-end liquidity squeeze in Hong Kong, sending funding costs to a two-month high.

China Home Prices Fall at Faster Pace in Setback to Revival — China’s home prices fell at a quicker pace in May, halting green shoots seen at the start of the year that had raised hopes of a recovery.

China’s Oil Refiners Slash Output After Crude Imports Plunge — Chinese oil refiners reduced output to the weakest level in nearly four years due to a plunge in crude imports from the Persian Gulf.

Reuters

Other Publications