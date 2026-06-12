The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Chinese investors rush to open Hong Kong accounts amid Beijing crackdown — Some mainlanders fear losing access to investment products that offer higher returns.

CLSA name to vanish after four decades in Asian brokerage — Distinctive brand to be replaced by Citic, China’s state-owned financial giant, from next year.

The New York Times

China Has Arrested U.S. Scholar Who Studies Myanmar Politics — The arrest of U Min Zin, a graduate student at U.C. Berkeley and founder of a research group in Myanmar, took place soon after President Trump met with Xi Jinping in China.

As Some A.I. Firms Go Public, China Is Being Shut Out — SpaceX will not raise money from investors in China and Hong Kong. Others firms, like OpenAI, may follow suit.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Carney’s Middle Powers Race to Thwart U.S.-China Dominance of AI — A survey of government AI strategies in three continents shows a determination not to allow Washington and Beijing to dictate the future alone.

Trading Tycoon ‘Brother Leaf’ Humbled by China Broker Crackdown — Long before China cracked down on his brokerage business, billionaire Leaf Li would often be found deep inside the message boards of his own app, chatting with everyday investors.

Taiwan’s Ties With Eastern Europe Buckle Under China Pressure — The “Dumpling Alliance” burst to life during Covid, a nifty description for an informal collective of Eastern European states supporting Taiwan. A few years later, it’s hard to find a mention of it.

Reuters

Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say — The outreach underscores how the world’s most valuable company is quickly ‌pivoting to the new product to revive its rapidly declining fortunes in China.

Other Publications