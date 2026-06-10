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The Daily Roundup

June 10th, 2026.

Cover Story

Balancing AI Pains and Gains

Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence could deal another blow to China’s weak jobs market. The Chinese Communist Party is determined to lessen the impact, but at what cost to its larger ambitions to lead the AI revolution?

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How the PLA Tried To Get Nvidia's Chips

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

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