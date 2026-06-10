The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Taiwan Test-Fires U.S.-Supplied Missile Launcher Toward China — The island staged the first use of Himars on the Taiwan Strait as part of invasion-defense drills.

China’s Producer Inflation Gains Pace as Mideast War Fuels Higher Prices — China’s factory-gate inflation accelerated in May as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continued to drive up energy and commodity costs.

The World’s Great Powers Are Learning They Have Limits — European nations, Asian democracies and Canada have all moved to strengthen military, economic and security ties — in part to offset their dependence on the U.S., and on China.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump’s Sharp Turn on China: Embracing It as a Peer Power — President Trump’s warming with Xi Jinping of China, a leader he admires, has ignited anxieties in Washington and across Asia.

Behind the Pageantry in Pyongyang With Xi and Kim — Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un projected unity and deeper ties this week, but the dynamic between China and North Korea has evolved considerably.

Caixin

China’s Gig Economy Boom Cools, Widening a Blue-Collar Divide — As ride-hailing and delivery growth slows, a stark gap in earnings and job security is opening up between tech-platform workers and traditional laborers.

How the AI Boom Is Propping Up China’s Export Engine — Amid mounting geopolitical friction and shifting global trade winds, China’s export engine is roaring back to life. But the primary fuel isn’t cheap apparel or plastic toys.

China Central Bank-Linked Official Placed Under Investigation — A Chinese financial official with a career spanning capital markets, local government and central bank regulation has been taken away by authorities in an investigation.

South China Morning Post

Trump’s China thaw faces resistance from Congress and his own administration — U.S. president’s warmer tone towards Beijing has raised hopes in China, but US tariffs, export curbs and lawmakers tell a different story.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Philippines, Japan Plan Sea Border Talks Amid China Warning — The Philippines intends to pursue talks on maritime borders with Japan despite opposition from Beijing, according to Manila’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.

Xinjiang Chief Touts Trade, Diplomacy as Hormuz Disruption Bites — China is pitching its Xinjiang region as a commercial gateway to Central Asia and Europe, with Chen Xiaojiang vowing to deepen cooperation with neighbors.

Opinion: China Is Planning for AI’s Job Shock. America Isn’t — The Chinese government has started to warn employers not to cut jobs as they adopt AI, and court rulings have sided with laid-off tech workers. By Catherine Thorbecke.

Reuters

Other Publications